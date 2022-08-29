Harry Styles fan throws chicken nuggets on stage at Madison Square Garden show: 'Very interesting approach'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harry Styles is known to add humor into his concerts by chatting with members of the audience, reacting to fan's signs and even making phone calls. Lots of items have been thrown Styles' way before, but at his Saturday night Madison Square Garden show, a new item was thrown the singers way… cold chicken nuggets.

Of course, Styles acknowledged the multiple nuggets that were flung his way during the NYC show.

"Very interesting, very interesting approach," the "As it Was" singer said as he held the piece of chicken in his hand.

"Who threw the chicken nugget?" he asked the crowd. "It's another chicken nugget," he said as he found another piece at his feet.

HARRY STYLES' FULL ‘X FACTOR UK’ AUDITION VIDEO REVEALS DETAILS ABOUT THE SINGER'S FIRST PERFORMANCE

The crowd started chanting "eat it!" to which Styles responded, "I don't eat chicken, sorry." He continued to say "First of all, this is cold and I'm assuming very old."

Styles threw the fried food back into the crowd, assumingly at the fan who threw it up to him. "Don't eat it. Now its on the floor. Don't go looking for it, we'll get you another nugget," Styles said to the fan.

The show was part of Styles' 15 show run at Madison Square Garden. The show took place the day before the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where Styles won the award for album of the year for his album "Harry's House" and a video message was shared.

Other than his newly announced additional dates for his tour, also on the horizon for Styles is the new movie "Don't Worry Darling," the movie directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde that he stars in with Florence Pugh.

FLORENCE PUGH DOESN'T WANT ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING' FILM ‘REDUCED’ TO HARRY STYLES SEX SCENES: ‘BETTER THAN THAT’

There has been a lot of buzz around the movie with a September release date in the recent days after Wilde revealed her side of the story for why Shia LaBeouf didn't play the role of Jack after originally being offered and accepting the role before it went to Styles.

According to Wilde's interview with Variety, she fired LaBeouf because of how he prepared for the role, saying that his process required "a combative energy."

Shortly after his exit from the film, he was sued by his ex FKA Twigs for mental and emotional abuse, according to The New York Times.

LaBeouf, on the other hand, has shared a different version of the story, sharing via email to Variety that he was not fired and "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

According to the outlet, the "Transformers" actor also shared a number of text messages and a video from the director where she asked him to stay on the film.

Styles ultimately got the role of Jack and will be starring alongside Pugh, Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in "Don't Worry Darling," hitting screens September 23. Styles has picked up his acting career in recent years with the movies "Dunkirk," "Eternals" and "My Policeman."