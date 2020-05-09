Miriam Margolyes, Harry Potter actress, says she initially had 'difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die' of COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Harry Potter actress Miriam Margoyles said Friday that she initially had "difficulty not wanting" U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to die of COVID-19 when he was hospitalized for the disease.

Margoyles, who portrays Professor Sprout in the Potter franchise, appeared on the British Channel 4 show "The Last Leg" and was asked what she thought of the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Appalling," she said. "It's a disgrace. It's a scandal. It's a public scandal. I mean I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die."

Margoyles pointed out that she quickly changed her mind after realizing how bad it made her look to long for Johnson's death.

"And then I thought, that reflected badly on me," she continued. "And I don't want to be the sort of person who wants people to die. So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do. He did get better. But he didn't get better as a human being. And I really would prefer that. So, you know, we're in the s--t basically here."

Johnson was admitted to the hospital last month, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. He was released nearly a week later.

"It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS [National Health Service] for saving my life," he wrote on Twitter following his release.

"The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past," Johnson added.

As of late Friday evening, the U.K. had the fourth most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world with more than 212,000 and the second most deaths with over 31,000.

