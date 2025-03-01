Harrison Ford withdraws from Oscars ceremony after shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the Academy Awards this Sunday after he was diagnosed with shingles, according to several reports.

The 82-year-old actor is doing well and resting following the diagnosis on Friday, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Shingles is a painful rash illness that happens when the virus that causes chickenpox reactivates in a person’s body after they’ve had chickenpox, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About one in three Americans will get shingles in their lifetime, and it can sometimes lead to complications like long-term nerve pain or even vision loss.

The best way to protect against the disease is a vaccination, the CDC says. It’s unclear if Ford had been vaccinated against it.

Ford had a viral moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend when he was seen eating a cracker while sitting at a table with his "Shrinking" costars.

The audience began laughing as his co-star Jessica Williams was speaking live on camera about her career in the "I am an Actor" segment, and the "Indiana Jones" actor could be seen chewing behind her left shoulder, seemingly unaware at first that he was on camera.

As the audience started to laugh, Williams joked, "I told him to turn away! Don’t look!" before she went back to her speech about her career.

Ford got out of the shot for the rest of her speech, then quickly turned back and laughingly embraced her after she proclaimed, "I am an actor!"

Ford was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor in 1986 for "Witness."

In 2023, Ford and Ke Huy Quan, who worked with Ford as a child in 1984’s "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and was in 2023 best picture winner "Everything Everywhere all at Once," reunited onstage after Ford presented the winner.

Quan also won the Oscar for best supporting actor for the movie.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Ford for comment.

The Academy Awards will air 7 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.