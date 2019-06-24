Halsey gets support from Demi Lovato after receiving backlash over unshaven armpits on Rolling Stone cover

Not all of Halsey's fans were into the singer's cover of Rolling Stone's Hot Issue which features the 24-year-old with her natural hair and unshaven underarms. But Halsey had the support of one of her famous friends: Demi Lovato.

"There so much yes about this picture idk where to start," Lovato commented on Halsey's Instagram post of the magazine cover.

While Lovato was clear in her support, thousands of the singer's fans were quick to comment on the photo -- some of whom applauded the publication for not editing her underarms to make them appear smoother, and others who expressed the opposite opinion.

“No photoshopped armpits! Hell yes!” wrote one fan.

“I wish my stubbly armpits looked that hot,” said another.

“Why do I love the fact that she has regular armpits,” commented a third.

But another one wrote: "Why are girls not shaving their bits? I’m confused."

“Why the armpit hair,” another questioned.

Others were quick to call out Halsey and the publication for making her skin appear darker than normal.

“Cultural appropriation at its best,” wrote one.

“Someone tell her that she’s not black,” said another.

“So she wants to look 'completely natural' by showing hair in her armpits but still spent thousands [of dollars] getting that UNNATURAL tan,” commented a third.

Halsey in a 2017 interview with Playboy, however, opened up about growing up as biracial (her father is African-American and her mother is Caucasian, per Yahoo.) At the time, she said she is “white passing” but noted she considers herself to be a “black woman.”

“I’m white passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine. I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I'm proud of my hair,” she said.

“I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman,” she added, in part.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.