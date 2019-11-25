Halle Berry shares sultry throwback photo laying on bed of strawberries: ‘Best berry pun wins’

Halle Berry shared a throwback photo showcasing herself topless as the “Monster’s Ball” actress lay atop a bed of strawberries.

“Best berry pun wins. 🍓🤣 #Throwback,” the ageless wonder captioned the snap, which features the 53-year-old gazing into the camera as she prepares to take a bite out of one of many red berries spread around her.

Berry -- who is currently directing and starring in the upcoming MMA flick “Bruised" -- shared the image on Saturday and was immediately inundated with comments obliging her "pun" request.

“Peanut butter and strawberry damn!” read one of many comments jousting for Berry’s attention, while another commenter wrote: “Nothing like savoring a Berry that is savoring a berry.”

However, the top comment on the mother of two’s daring post read, “They tried to berry her they didn’t know she was a seed 🎈,” which currently has more than 1740 likes with Berry herself responding: "WOW."

Berry recently spoke out for the first time since suffering an on-set injury while filming a fight scene for "Bruised" and said that in spite of her setback, she’s “just getting started.”

"Thank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury," Berry captioned an Instagram photo. "It’s par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Just know I’m far from tired. I’m wide awake...and just getting started! 💪🏽🙏🏽 #BruisedTheMovie."

After the injury delayed production, a rep for the flick told NJ Advance Media, "Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She’s tired. She needed a break.”

"Bruised" follows Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter forced to confront her demons when the 6-year-old son she walked out on returns to her doorstep.

Berry is an award-winning actress, having won an Oscar, two Screen Actors Guild awards, an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

