Hailey Baldwin recalls being 'so upset' about TikTok user's comment that she is rude

Hailey Baldwin has opened up further about being called out by a TikTok user who said she was "rude" at a restaurant.

The 24-year-old model spoke to Dr. Jessica Clemons on her new YouTube channel and reflected on the viral moment and what she learned from it.

"When I saw her video I was so upset," Baldwin explained. "There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me.

"I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted in a way that was out of character for me. I acted in a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me," she added.

Baldwin first addressed TikToker Julia Carolan back in July when Carolan said Baldwin ate at the restaurant she was a hostess at and "was not nice."

"I've met [Baldwin] a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!" Carolan wrote.

Baldwin commented, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude... That's not ever my intention!"

The "Drop the Mic" co-host also recently left Twitter in an effort to minimize her social media exposure because of how it was affecting her mental health.

She explained on her YouTube channel that it was a "very toxic environment," especially with regards to internet trolls.

"I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see?'" Baldwin said.

