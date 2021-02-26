Justin Bieber reveals new album ‘Justice,’ says he hopes it’ll ‘provide comfort’ in ‘this broken planet’

Justin Bieber is in pursuit of justice with his upcoming album.

The Canadian pop sensation, 26, took to social media on Friday to announce the title and details of his upcoming album, "Justice," noting that he hopes this album will "provide comfort" for his listeners in this "broken planet."

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity," he wrote. "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

"Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless," Bieber continued. "Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

JUSTIN BIEBER GUSHES OVER HAILEY BALDWIN, PROVIDES UPDATE ON UPCOMING ALBUM

Bieber hopes that in using his musical talent he can bring people closer, especially in a time of heightened political tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The album is set to feature tracks including "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" featuring Benny Blanco. The album will also feature "Anyone," for which Bieber released the second music video for in late January.

The black-and-white music video, which features Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, includes moments between the couple that the 26-year-old singer captured during their road trip together amid the pandemic.

"Justice" is set to be released on March 19th.