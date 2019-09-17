Hailey Baldwin 'used to feel inferior' to Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Hailey Baldwin says she "used to feel inferior" to other models of her generation, like Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters, due to her height.

Baldwin, 23, said she's slowly progressed in the modeling industry, and she's "had to learn to be okay with that."

JUSTIN BIEBER, WIFE HAILEY ARE A 'COMPLICATED' BUT 'CUTE' COUPLE, BILLY BALDWIN SAYS

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Baldwin, who wed singer Justin Bieber last year after a brief engagement, explained that she's 5 feet 8 inches — a height much shorter than other models.

"I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] … they’re all tall and doing every runway. For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway," she said. "I don’t think that anymore. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model.’”

Baldwin said the experience was "disappointing" until she found her "own lane," explaining: "I don’t look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that.

HAILEY BALDWIN NOT AFRAID TO TALK ABOUT HER FAITH

"I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

In July, Baldwin poked fun at her runway walk on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and criticizing her strut and what she did with her body.

“What I do know is that ur arm truly should never wing this high when ur walking on a runway,” she wrote, drawing a circle around her bent elbow. “Hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol.”

Balwin secretly married Bieber in September 2018. She told Vogue the happy couple lives in Canada, where they "have a really private place, a big property" where they can easily go places.

HAILEY BALDWIN SAYS HER PURPOSE IS TO 'REPRESENT JESUS' IN THE MODELING INDUSTRY

The 23-year-old reiterated past comments she's made about how marriage is hard, saying: "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into."

She said when she made those comments, "there were a lot of new things" in her life because of her marriage to Bieber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

Baldwin says she and the singer-songwriter have "found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”