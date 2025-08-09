Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin twins with famous mom in Hamptons bikini pics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Like mother, like daughter.

Apple Martin turned heads during an outing in the Hamptons, looking strikingly similar to her famous mother, Gwyneth Paltrow.

21-year-old Martin flashed her toned figure in a red gingham triangle bikini while walking along the shoreline, drawing comparisons to photos of Paltrow doing her own frolicking in the New York hot spot.

The young starlet’s resemblance to her famous mom appeared uncanny, as she soaked up the sun and took in the ocean breeze.

Paltrow has previously spoken about motherhood and her regrets about not having more children.

In April, the "Iron Man" actress - who was joined by husband Brad Falchuk - openly discussed the challenges of creating a "blended family" and revealed the one regret about her own children that followed her for years.

"My dad, Bruce Paltrow, used to say the only regret he had in his entire life was not having more kids." she said. "And I felt like that for a long time."

Paltrow shares two children, Apple and son Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk has two children, son Brody and daughter Isabella, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow - who divorced Martin in 2016 and married Falchuck in 2018 - said combining families was tricky in the beginning.

"In an ideal world, the relationship that you have your kids in works out, and your kids never have to experience divorce or blending families or anything like that. But a lot of times, that's not the case," she said.

"Step-parenting is a pretty tricky arena," she continued. "It requires a great deal of accountability, vulnerability, understanding your triggers – and nothing quite seems to trigger somebody, especially women, like stepmothers. What seems to happen every time is the dad is in the middle. The kids are having a hard time understanding and adjusting, they don't want to let go of the family dynamic they had, and the dad is trying to appease both and play both sides."

