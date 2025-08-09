Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin twins with famous mom in Hamptons bikini pics

Martin's beach day drew comparisons to Paltrow's 2020 Hamptons outing

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts abs at first appearance since winning ski crash lawsuit Video

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts abs at first appearance since winning ski crash lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow walked the carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion awards and hugged fellow fashionista Elle Fanning.

Like mother, like daughter. 

Apple Martin turned heads during an outing in the Hamptons, looking strikingly similar to her famous mother, Gwyneth Paltrow.

21-year-old Martin flashed her toned figure in a red gingham triangle bikini while walking along the shoreline, drawing comparisons to photos of Paltrow doing her own frolicking in the New York hot spot.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow (pictured in 2020) and daughter Apple Martin (pictured this week) rock bikinis in the Hamptons. (The Image Direct/INStar)

The young starlet’s resemblance to her famous mom appeared uncanny, as she soaked up the sun and took in the ocean breeze.

Gwyneth Paltrow bikini Hamptons

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her toned beach body in 2020 as she cooled off with a swim in the ocean in the Hamptons. The actress, then 47, wore a blue and white striped two-piece bikini. (TheImageDirect.com)

Apple Martin in bikini in Hamptons

Apple Martin bears a striking resemblance to mom Gwyneth Paltrow while on the beach in her bikini. (Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Paltrow has previously spoken about motherhood and her regrets about not having more children.

In April, the "Iron Man" actress - who was joined by husband Brad Falchuk - openly discussed the challenges of creating a "blended family" and revealed the one regret about her own children that followed her for years.

"My dad, Bruce Paltrow, used to say the only regret he had in his entire life was not having more kids." she said. "And I felt like that for a long time."

Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow split photo

Paltrow shares daughter Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin. (Getty Images)

Paltrow shares two children, Apple and son Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk has two children, son Brody and daughter Isabella, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow - who divorced Martin in 2016 and married Falchuck in 2018 - said combining families was tricky in the beginning. 

"In an ideal world, the relationship that you have your kids in works out, and your kids never have to experience divorce or blending families or anything like that. But a lot of times, that's not the case," she said.

"Step-parenting is a pretty tricky arena," she continued. "It requires a great deal of accountability, vulnerability, understanding your triggers – and nothing quite seems to trigger somebody, especially women, like stepmothers. What seems to happen every time is the dad is in the middle. The kids are having a hard time understanding and adjusting, they don't want to let go of the family dynamic they had, and the dad is trying to appease both and play both sides."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

