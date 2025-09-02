Gwyneth Paltrow shows off figure in blue bikini during summer getaway with husband Brad Falchuk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwyneth Paltrow had a great summer vacation.

The 52-year-old "Shakespeare in Love" star posted a series of photos from her many adventures this summer, including pictures with her look-alike children, the places she visited and all the food she ate.

Among the carousel of photos is a photo of Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, sitting on the beach and posing for the camera. In the photo, Paltrow can be seen showing off her figure in a blue bikini.

She posed for the photo with her signature blonde hair tied back into a low bun, and paired the suit with black sunglasses. Her husband could be seen sitting next to her shirtless, and also wearing black sunglasses.

"Super post. A real and beautiful woman. Inspirational," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Some posts just make u smile 😍."

"Real summer! Sunsets, Italy, food and flowers! Thank you for being so natural and appreciating the simple things GP!" a third fan wrote.

On social media, Paltrow has become known for her "#boyfriendbreakfast" videos, where she shares recipes for healthy meals and often highlights ingredients from her own garden.

In a recent episode of her #boyfriendbreakfast series, Paltrow appeared standing in front of the stove, cooking topless.

"This was a Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet with sausage from the local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs," she wrote in the caption.

The actress's daughter, Apple Martin, got in on the joke, writing in the comments section, "Did I steal your shirt by accident or…."

Paltrow shares Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two were married from December 2003 until March 2014, when they announced they were separating, later finalizing their divorce in April 2015.

Following their split, Paltrow started a relationship with Falchuk, a television writer and director, later tying the knot in September 2018.

"For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids — what's the point?" she told Marie Claire UK in October 2018. "And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I'm very much the marrying kind."