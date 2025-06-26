Heather Graham sports black string bikini, Jane Seymour dons coral one-piece during Italian summer getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather Graham and Jane Seymour are diving straight into summer with new beach selfies in Italy.

On Wednesday, Seymour took to Instagram to share a photo with Graham in big beach hats, sunglasses and their swimsuits – enjoying their summer vacation.

"Heather Graham and I dove straight into summer mode. Saltwater in our hair, sunshine on our cheeks, and just enough mischief to keep the seagulls guessing," Seymour began her caption.

She then asked, "If you were a mermaid for a day, what ocean secret would you unlock first?"

Graham commented on Seymour's post, writing, "You are an inspiration Jane! I’m so glad we got to spend time together."

In the photo, Graham was seen wearing a black string bikini with oversized black sunglasses and a white sun hat. Seymour sported a coral one-piece swimsuit with black sunglasses and a black sun hat.

Seymour previously posted a picture in the same one-piece on Saturday.

"Soaking up the sunshine and the solstice magic. The longest day of the year calls for a little extra sparkle, a splash of sea, and a heart wide open to summer’s beauty," she captioned her weekend post.

The "Wedding Crashers" star posed in front of the ocean with her legs crossed while wearing a white and black sun hat.

In May, Seymour commented on how she's been able to maintain the same figure she's had since she was in high school.

She told the Daily Mail that she stuck to the Mediterranean diet, which has kept her a size four for decades.

"It works so well and it tastes good," Seymour told the outlet, adding that the diet, "includes a lot of delicious food like tomatoes, olives and fish."

Seymour explained that she doesn't find the diet restrictive.

"People ask me if I have a cheat day with my diet and I respond that I am never on a diet. … If you think you are on a diet, you will lose track, you will cheat.

"But if you find healthy foods you really love that make you feel good, you never feel shorted," she said.

Seymour's fitness includes keeping "moving" by doing Pilates and weight-lifting.