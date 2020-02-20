Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore share photos from makeup-free event, leave fans stunned: 'Even more beautiful'

No makeup? No problem!

Gwyneth Paltrow recently hosted her friends for a night out and the Goop founder had one requirement: no cosmetics.

Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe and Alexandra Grant were a few celebs in attendance who were fresh-faced at the soiree.

"About last night..." Paltrow began a post, which featured a photo of herself smiling alongside Moore, 57, and Grant, 47 -- all sans makeup.

She continued: "Had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come.

"The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow," Paltrow jokingly added of Moore.

Fans were quick to comment on the photograph, complimenting the ladies: "Even more beautiful without make up," one person said.

"Gorgeous!!" another social media user wrote. "I can't love this enough!!!" gushed one.

"I Love it!!! Less is more!!! Beautiful!" commented another.

Moore and Grant shared the same photo to their own social media accounts as well.

In addition to the snapshot of the trio, Paltrow also shared another series of photos that featured Zoe, 48, and more pals.

"No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow," she wrote alongside the pictures.

According to E! News, Moore's daughter Rumer Willis, Erin Foster, and Kate Hudson also attended the event.