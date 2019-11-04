Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hold hands on the red carpet

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 4 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Keanu Reeves stepped on for an event over the weekend, and was photographed holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant.

The two attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.

For the outing, Reeves, 55, opted for an all-black suit, while Grant looked radiant in a navy blue gown. They were all smiles as they posed for cameras.

KEANU REEVES IS ADORABLY UNAWARE THAT HE'S THE INTERNET'S BOYFRIEND 

A rep for Reeves did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves hold hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves hold hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

According to People magazine, the actor and Grant have been friends, as well as, collaborators for years.

Per the outlet, the two first worked together on Reeves' 2011 book "Ode to Happiness." In 2016, they teamed up again for the book, "Shadows." Reeves wrote it, while Grant did the illustrations.

KEANU REEVES' HILARIOUS RESPONSE TO XBOX E3 EVENT GOES VIRAL

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have been friends and collaborators years, according to People magazine. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have been friends and collaborators years, according to People magazine. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

In addition, the duo founded a publishing house -- X Artists' Books -- in 2017.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in August, it was revealed that Reeves would reprise his role as Neo for the upcoming "Matrix 4." He is also set to star in "Bill & Ted Face the Music" next year.