Grimes shares back tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Grimes is sharing her latest ink with her fans.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Grimes described the ink as "alien scars."

"Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero," she captioned the snapshot.

"Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars," Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, added. "Hope everyone’s having a good day."

The Canadian recording artist shares an 11-month-old son, X AE A-XII, with Elon Musk.

Last month, the 49-year-old CEO of SpaceX and Tesla shared a candid family portrait of the trio.

In the photo, Musk is holding his son alongside Grimes. Their little one looks particularly interested in a bouquet of flowers while they don sunglasses as they look on.

Musk’s two-word caption simply says: "Starbase, Texas." The tweet came days after Musk said he plans to create a city named Starbase in the state of Texas.

