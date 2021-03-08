Elon Musk shares family photo with Grimes and baby X AE A-XII: 'Starbase, Texas'

Elon Musk is currently in Texas with his family.

The 49-year-old CEO of SpaceX and Tesla revealed this detail with a candid family portrait he shared to Twitter Monday morning.

In the photo, Musk is holding his son X AE A-XII alongside his girlfriend, Canadian recording artist Grimes, 32. Their 10-month-old looks particularly interested in a bouquet of flowers while they don sunglasses as they look on.

Musk’s two-word caption simply says: "Starbase, Texas."

The tech billionaire’s tweet has received more than 281,400 likes from fans and comes days after Musk said he plans to create a city named Starbase in the state of Texas.

"Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," he tweeted on Tuesday, March 2. "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."

And Musk seems fully committed in moving his business operations from California to The Lone Star State.

His company SpaceX submitted an incorporation inquiry to the Cameron County Commissioners Court to name its interest in incorporating The Boca Chica Village – an unincorporated community located near the Kopernik Shores.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," a statement from Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. reads. "Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law."

Boca Chica Village is a short distance away from the SpaceX Launch Facility, SpaceX South Texas Tracking Station and SpaceX Launch Control Center that are located in Brownsville. It’s also not far from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Stargate Technology Center, where students study advanced radio astronomy and more.

In December, Musk confirmed to Wall Street Journal editor in chief Matt Murray at a CEO Council Summit that he had moved to Texas.

His move reportedly stemmed from frustration he had with coronavirus lockdown orders that were put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom and other local authorities.

Back in May, Musk’s automotive company Tesla sued Alameda County, Calif. for imposing a mandated COVID-19 shutdown that allegedly conflicted with state orders, but ultimately the lawsuit was dropped.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted at the time. "If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be [dependent] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA."