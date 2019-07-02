Granger Smith’s wife Amber says she's 'broken' and will 'never be the same' following son’s tragic death

Amber Smith, the wife of country singer Granger Smith, took to Instagram this week with an emotional post following the tragic drowning death of the couple’s 3-year-old son, River.

“Missing my baby so much. People keep saying, ‘you’re so strong’ ‘how are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed.’ I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and River. Smith also shared a few Bible verses in the post.

Continued Smith: “I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles.”

Smith then went on to offer words of encouragement to anyone who’s experiencing a loss.

“You can do this. You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean into Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love,” she wrote.

The mother then reminded her followers to “be kind to those around you” because “you never know what kind of trials [others] are facing.”

Many of Smith's followers were quick to offer her words of encouragement.

“On so many levels I needed this today. Your words and your walk are real and a gift,” one person commented, in part.

“Praying for you to have strength. I believe we should always leave others better than how we found them. Kindness is respect,” said another.

“Thank you for opening up your story to help us [and] others with struggles,” commented a third.

In a heartbreaking statement on Instagram earlier this month, the couple shared the tragic news about their son to their respective social media accounts. River was the pair's youngest child.

At the time, a rep for Granger confirmed to Fox News that the young boy died in a “drowning accident at home."

Despite the tragedy, they posted a YouTube video in which they announced that the "Backroad Song" singer will be going on tour with his wife and their other two other children. The couple made also news when they announced a massive donation to the hospital where River was treated shortly before he died.

Separately, Granger recently debuted a new tattoo honoring River.

