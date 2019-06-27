Granger Smith reveals new tattoo honoring 3-year-old son after tragic drowning accident

Country singer Granger Smith debuted a new tattoo honoring his late 3-year-old son, River, who died recently in a drowning accident.

Smith, 39, has a tattoo of his son’s name in cursive on his right forearm. The “Backroad Song” singer first showed off the new ink on Sunday at the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago, per USA Today.

In a heartbreaking statement on Instagram earlier this month, the singer-songwriter shared the tragic news about his son, who was the youngest of three children with wife Amber, 37. At the time, a rep for Smith confirmed to Fox News that River died in a “drowning accident at home."

GRANGER SMITH SHARES DETAILS ABOUT THE TRAGIC ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF HIS 3-YEAR-OLD SON

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Smith wrote at the time. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

Despite the tragedy, they posted a YouTube video in which they announced that Smith will be going on tour with Amber and their other two other children.

This week, the couple made news when they announced a massive donation to the hospital where River was treated shortly before he died.

GRANGER SMITH AND WIFE AMBER DONATE MORE THAN $200,000 TO HOSPITAL THAT TREATED THEIR SON BEFORE HIS DEATH

People reported the couple presented a check to the organization for $218,791 in honor of River and the work doctors did to comfort them throughout the tragic ordeal.

“You guys gave us a gift during our time here,” Smith said at the presentation, per Fox 7. “You guys gave us the feeling that we were very special and that our son was very special.”

Amber added: “You guys made us so comfortable and… I pray that nobody else ever has to go through what we’ve gone through, but if they do, I hope they come here.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.