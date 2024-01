Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Not spoiling your kids can be hard for any parent, including famous ones.

Famous parents like Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri have said in multiple interviews they are not interested in giving their kids a free ride and are committed to making them work for their own success.

In a clip from the show "Last Meals," Ramsay shared that he gave his kids "a couple hundred dollars" allowance every month,

"If they save that up across the 12-month period, I would match that at Christmas for them," he explained.

"They got to stay true to their form by saving every dollar. And so when you start that practice — at sort of 10, 11, 12, 13, they got their part-time jobs — all of a sudden their minds are focused about their career paths," Ramsay said. "And so, yeah, that was the opposite way that I grew up. They are super disciplined, and they are on it, man."

Ramsay shares six children with his wife, Tana Ramsay.

Here are other celebrities who are trying to teach their children the value of hard work.

Guy Fieri

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star Guy Fieri made it clear his two sons will not be handed anything, unless they have worked for it. Fieri shares two sons with his wife, Lori Fieri.

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral,'" he said in a December 2023 interview. "And I told my boys, none of this that we've been … that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me."

For Fieri, working for it means going to college and getting a postgraduate degree, something his younger son, Ryder, thinks is "unfair." Another thing Ryder found unfair was his dad's choice for his first car.

"Held the key up, and I go, ‘Here you go, son.’ Smiling ear to ear, pushes the button, and the alarm goes off on my parents' 1994 champagne Chrysler minivan," Fieri recalled. "Because I bought my mom a new car that day, and they took their van from them. And he's like, "No way … no way. I'm not driving the minivan. … Took him about a week. He softened up and then, then he loved the minivan. He was the coolest guy cruising that."

His older son, Hunter, is working on his master's degree, has his own contract with Food Network and is one of the top sales representatives at Fieri's wine brand, Hunt & Ryde.

When speaking about his son, Fieri told Fox News Digital, "I think the kid's going to explode."

Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond made headlines in February 2020 when she revealed on an episode of "The Talk," she doesn't plan to leave her kids an inheritance, saying it would be "a great disservice" to her kids if she did. She doubled down on that stance in a January 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

"Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money," Osmond said. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things, from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher."

She added that finishing what you start is "one of [her] rules with [her] kids, even if they hate what they're doing. In her opinion, giving her kids an inheritance will just "breed laziness and entitlement."

"I worked hard, and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband," she said.

In 2020, she said it's easy for kids who come from rich families to feel lost without anything to do, saying, "They don’t know what to do, and so they get in trouble." She wants her kids to "be proud of what they make" rather than inherit everything from their parents.

Osmond has eight children: son Stephen Jr. with Stephen Craig Sr. and seven kids with ex-husband Brian Blosil: Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew and Abigail.

Daniel Craig

James Bond star Daniel Craig told Candis magazine in August 2021 he lives by the old saying, "That if you die a rich person, you’ve failed."

"I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too."

While Craig didn't say anything about his own kids, he did say he has no plans to leave his money to anyone when he dies, choosing instead to enjoy it while he's still here. Craig shares his daughter Ella with his ex-wife, Fiona Louden, and a daughter with his current wife, Rachel Weisz. He is also the stepfather of Weisz's son, Henry.

"I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."