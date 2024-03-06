Gisele Bündchen chokes up about Tom Brady divorce in new interview: ‘Can I have a little moment?’

Gisele Bündchen is ready to be vulnerable about her divorce from Tom Brady.

In a preview teaser for her interview with Robin Roberts on "IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain," the supermodel breaks down in tears when asked about the end of the relationship.

"You didn’t think the marriage would end," Roberts asks her. "No one goes into a marriage thinking it’s going to end, but it does. You said it was the death of a dream. How are you?"

Bündchen takes a deep breath and begins to answer, "Well, when you say…" before halting and turning away from the camera.

"Sorry guys, I didn’t know, can I have a little moment?" she asks with a choked-up voice, her hair hiding her face.

Last year, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the Brazillian model said that the split was "the death of my dream," adding, "It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?"

The couple were together for 13 years and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also has an older son with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

In the teaser for her interview with Roberts, premiering Thursday, Bündchen is also asked about co-parenting with her ex.

"I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she said.

It appears she may address some of the romance rumors during the interview.

At one point, Roberts asks her, "Are you going to be able to open up your heart again to someone?" to which Bündchen replies with an uncertain, "Ummm…"

Early in the clip, Bündchen declares, "Everything I experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want. At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are, then it doesn’t work."

The clip ends with her saying, "Where my heart is now, is where I am right now, and I’m not apologizing for it."

Last year, Bündchen was rumored to be dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

The two were spotted several times out and about, and she addressed the speculation in her Vanity Fair interview.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told the outlet. She did gush about the jiu-jitsu instructor's family, saying, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

She added, "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

"IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain" streams March 7 on Hulu.