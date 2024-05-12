Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady

Tom Brady honors Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen in Mother's Day post after roast drama

Moynahan and Bündchen were mentioned in last weekend's roast

Ryan Gaydos
Tom Brady honored all the moms in his life, including Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen, in a sweet Mother’s Day post on social media Sunday morning.

Brady posted a slideshow of photos honoring his mother, his sisters and the mothers of his children, Jack, Ben and Vivian.

Tom Brady before the roast

Tom Brady poses at "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love," Brady wrote in his Instagram post.

The mentions of Moynahan and Bündchen came a week after Brady was the subject of a Netflix roast in which comedians took turns raking him over the coals for his relationships with Moynahan and Bündchen. The two women were also the subjects of some jokes as well.

Moynahan responded with a cryptic post of her own after the roast.

Gisele Bundchen smiling

Gisele Bundchen at Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019, in Hamburg, Germany. (Tristar Media/Getty Images)

"Loyal people take s--- more personal because they never would’ve did that s--- to you," her post read last week.

People reported Bündchen was left "deeply disappointed" with the jokes hurled at her during the roast and that their two children were "affected." 

Brady reportedly apologized to Bündchen over the jokes.

Bridget Moynihan in a silver/metallic dress smiles with Tom Brady in a classic tuxedo at the "Chanel" Costume Institute Gala

Actress Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady dated for nearly three years. They share a son together. (Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who left the audience in stitches with her jokes about Brady’s relationships, told TMZ that she "had to go there" because it was a roast but acknowledged she would apologize if she ever saw her in person.

