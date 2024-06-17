'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel found wife in pool of blood after bizarre, drunken accident

"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel dealt with quite the headache during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

During his "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" appearance on Monday, Mandel disclosed details about his recent visit to Sin City with his wife of over 40 years, Terry.

"We partied," Mandel began. "It was too much. And [Terry] was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."

"I heard ‘bang’ and ‘ahh' and I woke up and I went, ‘Where are you?’ And she went ‘I don’t know.' That's what she said," Mandel explained. A grisly photo of Terry's face following the incident was shared with the audience. It showed significant bruising and lacerations to her forehead and eye.

Later in the interview, the former "Deal or No Deal" host explained the actual sequence of events.

"I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," he revealed. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood every[where]. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going ‘Get me ice. Get me ice.' I don't know where to get ice," Mandel joked.

The 68-year-old comedian settled for a cold soda can from the hotel's minibar to assuage his wife's pain, but Terry ultimately chucked the can across the room after he placed it directly on her head. Mandel tried again, this time covering two cans with a towel, but Terry reacted the same way.

"When she did that, I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up," he shared, much to the horror of the audience. "I freaked."

Mandel explained that he asked hotel security to call 911, but they insisted on coming to his hotel room. He later took his wife to the hospital, where she received medical attention. Mandel assured hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos that his wife was well past on-the-mend. "She is absolutely perfect," he said. "There is not a scar. She is beautiful."