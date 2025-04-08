'Brady Bunch' actor admits romance with co-star was 'on-again, off-again' for years

Barry Williams is opening up about his past relationship with his former "Brady Bunch" co-star.

During a recent episode of his "Brady Bunch" re-watch podcast, "The Real Brady Bros," which he hosts with another former co-star, Christopher Knight, the two of them discuss the episode, "The Subject Was Noses." The episode, which first aired in February 1973, centers around the character of Marcia Brady, who gets hit in the face by a football and is dumped by her boyfriend.

During their discussion, Knight said that while they were filming the episode, it seemed as if the actress who portrayed Marcia, Maureen McCormick, "was dating somebody very close to her on the set, judging from the relationship that I was witnessing between the two of you during this show."

He went on to tease Williams a little more, telling him that he and McCormick seemed "a little bit close, a little bit less like brother and sister and more like ..."

"The longing kind of wide-eyed … Yeah. That was you. And she was looking dreamy," Knight said. "Yeah. You guys you were going through a good week, I would say."

"It was sort of like on-again, off-again with Maureen and I throughout the years. There was always a little dance being played that was broken up by hiatus," Williams responded.

On the show, Williams and Knight play brothers Greg and Peter who, joined by Mike Lookinland's Bobby Brady, make up the Brady brothers. In addition to the three of them, McCormick, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen portrayed the Brady sisters, Marcia, Jan and Cindy.

The popular sitcom followed the process of the six siblings coming together after the boys' father, Mike Brady, played by Robert Reed, married the girls' mother, Carol Brady, played by Florence Henderson. Throughout the show, the Marcia character had a few love interests, which did not always sit right with Williams.

"When she was pretending to be affectionate with other guys and going out on dates and stuff, I liked to just stay out of the way and let her do her job and focus on and concentrate until, you know, until an episode that called for us to be sitting next to one another," Williams said.

He went on to say he would make sure he was there "at all times" when she had a scene with a love interest, "just to have a presence."

Williams previously spoke about the dynamics between the different cast members, telling Us Weekly in November that "we all hooked up with each other at some point, not necessarily while we were filming."

"We all grew up together. We're the people that we knew, we trusted," he explained. "We spent more time together as a ‘Brady’ family during times of the year and most of the year than with our own families. And we genuinely liked each other, and it seemed kind of a normal extension of affection.

"So what I meant by that was that Bobby and Cindy had a fake marriage in Tiger's doghouse, literally. I dated Maureen, and we went out, and I was her first kiss. So that's kind of what I meant by hooking up."

