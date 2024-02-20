'General Hospital' star Steve Burton's ex-wife welcomes baby girl shortly after finalizing divorce

Steve Burton's ex-wife welcomed a baby girl into the world just shy of two months after the two finalized their divorce.

Sheree Gustin, 46, announced the news via her Instagram story Sunday, according to People magazine. She shared photos of the baby girl, Addy Jay, and fans caught sight of the fitness coach's new partner.

Burton's ex-wife's fifth child arrived shortly after the former couple officially wrapped up their divorce.

Sheree and Burton finalized their divorce on Dec. 27, agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their minor children, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Sheree has given birth to two children since separating from the "General Hospital" star. Burton shocked fans when he announced the social media influencer was pregnant with her fourth child, and it was not his.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote on his Instagram Story in May 2022. "She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Sheree announced the birth of Izabella in February 2023.

"My beautiful blessing Izabella," she captioned photos of the newborn baby. "Some things I've realized with having my 4th baby in my 40s…I know how fast it goes by. I don't sweat the small stuff, and I do my best to be present with all my children and live in the moment."

"I know I'm far from perfect but my kids know they're love and ultimately that's really all that matters."

As for the terms of their divorce, Burton must pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support for their two minor children, Jack and Brooklyn, until April. Monthly payments will then change to $10,000, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Burton is also required to maintain health insurance coverage for the supported children.

In addition to Jack and Brooklyn, the former couple also have a 20-year-old daughter named Makena.

The former couple waived their rights to spousal support, and agreed that Burton would pay Sheree one retroactive support sum of $50,000. "The parties agree that no other retroactive support is due as of the date of execution of this stipulated judgment," the document stated.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.