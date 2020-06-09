Cleopatra mystery: Archaeologists eye ancient site for queen’s long-lost tomb

Archaeologists say that a site on Egypt’s Nile Delta may offer fresh clues to the final resting place of the famous Queen Cleopatra.

Experts are focusing their attention on the ancient site of Taposiris Magna near Alexandria.

Their search will be revealed on the Science Channel special: “Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets” that premieres on June 21 at 8 pm ET/PT.

COCKTAILS WITH CLEOPATRA? ISRAELI SCIENTISTS RECREATE 5,000-YEAR-OLD BREW WITH YEAST FROM ANCIENT BEER JUGS

“In Egypt, on the edge of the Nile delta, a massive archaeological dig is underway as experts search for the tomb of Egypt’s most famous pharaoh,” explains Science Channel in a statement emailed to Fox News. “A new theory about Cleopatra’s burial ground introduced by archaeologist Dr. Kathleen Martinez, suggests her tomb may be found in a place known as Taposiris Magna.”

Taposiris Magna has been in the spotlight in recent years amid talk that the site may contain the tomb of Cleopatra and her lover Mark Antony. But no tomb has yet been discovered.

“Built over 2,000 years ago, the grounds of Taposiris Magna are honeycombed with hidden passages and tombs,” notes Science Channel in its statement. “When experts astonishingly uncover an undisturbed tomb decorated in gold leaf, it could be the answer to the 2,000-year-old mystery of Cleopatra’s final resting place.”

3,600-YEAR-OLD TEENAGE MUMMY DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

Cleopatra VII was born in 70 or 69 B.C. and ruled Egypt as co-regent for almost three decades, according to History.com. After the forces of Cleopatra and Mark Anthony were defeated by their rival Octavian, she is said to have committed suicide in 30 B.C.

Egypt continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. Archaeologists, for example, recently discovered the mummy of a teenager who died about 3,600 years ago.

The tombs of a number of high priests were also recently discovered at an ancient site in Egypt.

HIGH PRIESTS’ TOMBS DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

Last year, archaeologists uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also in 2019, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo. The large cemetery is located north of Tuna al-Gabal area. It includes several burial shafts and hosts more than 1,000 statues and some 40 sarcophagi as well as other artifacts.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers