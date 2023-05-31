Gal Gadot says 'Godfather' director helped her deal with 'impostor syndrome'

Gal Gadot is a huge star, but revealed she deals with impostor syndrome as her career continues to grow.

Gadot, 38, opened up about her insecurities in the Hollywood industry and the surprising person who helped her better understand them, in an interview with L'Officiel magazine.

"It’s funny, I always feel like I have this impostor syndrome, because I feel so lucky and I’m so happy that I get to do what I really, really, really love," Gadot explained. "I always feel like, ‘I hope they’re gonna like it.’ There’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘They’re gonna love this.'"

Impostor syndrome refers to someone who believes they are undeserving of their high achievements, according to Psychology Today.

"The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola actually helped Gadot gain perspective, she revealed while speaking about her upcoming film "Heart of Stone."

"I remember speaking to Francis Ford Coppola, and I asked him, ‘So how does it feel to be a national treasure?’ And he said, ‘You know, something? I’m always filled with doubts. I’m always afraid they’re not going to like it. I just follow my heart and I come into it humble,'" she recalled.

"I think this was one of the biggest lessons. I’m sitting with the legend Francis Ford Coppola, and he’s talking about how humble and insecure he can get," Gadot added. "I was like, ‘OK, I can be insecure all the time.’"

The "Wonder Woman" star isn't exactly sure what to expect from her new character – Rachel Stone – but she would be happy to reprise the role.

"I feel like now it’s too soon for me to talk about what it means to me to be the lead for this franchise. Most of all, I hope people are going to enjoy it," she told the outlet. "And afterward, if I’m lucky enough to make another Rachel Stone movie, I would be so happy, and we’ll talk about it then if we ever get to the other side."

Another project Gadot has been working on is the live action remake of Disney's "Snow White," in which she stars as the Evil Queen.

"I can’t believe I got to play the Evil Queen, the first evil villain in the history of Disney. I get to sing and explore my theatrical, evil dark side," she told the magazine. "The first four days, I was really in character, meaning like, it was hard for me to come out of the character, I was so in it. It’s like doing theater. Everything is bigger. Everything is more dramatic. It was a lot of fun."

Gadot has been so busy she turned down the Greta Gerwig "Barbie" film, Margot Robbie revealed in a recent interview with Vogue magazine.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Robbie told the outlet. "Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky."

