Front-line and essential coronavirus workers present awards during virtual 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmy awards made sure to spotlight the front line and essential workers who have been in the trenches throughout the global coronavirus pandemic.

While the ceremony still featured other actors and stars presenting awards, it also featured doctors, teachers and truck drivers who have been keeping the country afloat during this difficult time.

U.S. history teacher Cindy Marcellin presented outstanding actor in a comedy series.

"I'm teaching history, I'm living through history and when the pandemic started I thought, 'Hey, I'll see my kids in a week or two,' " she said. "And those weeks turned into months. I can't wait to come back to work just to see their faces."

"To my former and current students, I love you and miss you. And to the nominees for outstanding performing actor in a comedy series, I love y'all too. Good luck," Marcellin added.

Tim Lloyd, a UPS worker from Alabama, presented the award for outstanding comedy series.

"The love that I have received from my customers has been awesome, especially the one that had a mask made for me," he said. "It was hanging on the door when I delivered to him and it almost made me cry."

"Sometimes they pull up to my car and I'm thinking they're looking for a package, and they'll tell me, 'We're just coming to check on you,' " Lloyd continued. "I love bringing smiles to people's faces."

Jacinda Duran, a female trucker and business owner, presented the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

"Especially during this pandemic, the community depends on us to continue bringing the needs," Duran said. "So let us truck drivers out here know that we're appreciated. A small pat on the back, or a thumbs up... it goes a long way. Because we've continued going through this pandemic and we're going to keep going after."

Dr. Katie Duke, who had coronavirus, described, "When the pandemic first hit, I woke up with body aches that were just crippling."

"I knew I had COVID. I felt so alone because my family can't see me, my friends can't see me, and I'm in an isolation room and I'm on oxygen and I'm getting steroids and I have COVID pneumonia. I was scared and I don't feel ashamed in admitting that. I was terrified!" she said.

Dr. Duke added, "So when I returned to work, I went back with a whole new set of eyes. I hope that moving forward we all are reminded how special life is."

The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in early March, causing the country to shut down with "stay-at-home" orders in place for non-essential workers.

In the United States, over 200,000 people have died from COVID while over 6 million have been infected. Globally, there are over 31 million positive cases of COVID and over 900,000 deaths.