2020 Emmys ‘In Memoriam’ didn’t include Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero and Kelly Preston

While the Emmys is a celebratory night for TV's biggest shows and stars, the ceremony also takes a moment to reflect on all the people we've lost over the past year in entertainment.

On Sunday's ceremony, musical artist H.E.R. performed a rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" while playing the piano and guitar.

Throughout the song, photos of stars like Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin and Kirk Douglas were displayed in a montage, but fans were quick to point out on Twitter how disappointed they were that Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero and Kelly Preston weren't included.

While Bryant wasn't an actor, he was an entertainment icon and appeared on numerous TV shows during his career. Plus, the ceremony took place in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where his longtime team, the Los Angeles Lakers, plays.

Many refer to the stadium as the "house that Kobe built."

"Umm @TheEmmys how do you manage to leave out Kobe Bryant from the In Memoriam while filming at Staples Center," wrote a fan.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers back in January.

"I’m surprised Nick Cordero wasn’t included in the Memoriam," said one person.

Cordero died on July 5 from complications due to COVID-19. He left behind a wife, Amanda, and son, Elvis.

Preston's exclusion was also met with disappointment from fans. She died on July 12 after battling cancer. She appeared in movies and TV shows and left behind her husband, John Travolta, and two kids.

Twitter also pointed out that "Mythbusters" star Grant Imahara, "Monty Python" co-creator Terry Jones, actor/musician/producer Sid Haig, and Emmy nominee Olivia de Havilland were also not included in the tribute.

Representatives for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.