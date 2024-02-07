'Friends' star Courteney Cox caught 'cheating' during stripped-down cold plunge

Courteney Cox is working on her wellness.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Friends" actress shared a series of photos and videos from the past that she hadn't posted before. One of the videos showed her getting ready to plunge into an ice bath in a blue bikini and wetsuit socks.

"Is this cheating?" she asked her fans while pointing to her socks, "because your feet get really f---ing cold."

The actress previously spoke about her love of ice baths in a November 2023 interview with Glamour. She told the outlet she is a huge believer in "hydration" and will do anything to hydrate her skin, whether the trendy word for it is "flooding or slugging or slagging."

According to the Cleveland Health Clinic, an ice bath is helpful when it comes to relieving muscle pain after a workout, reducing inflammation in the body, and it could potentially help with better sleep and improved focus.

"I thought I would never do a cold plunge. I thought I would hate it, but I love it so much," she told Glamour. "I feel great for hours afterward. So, as much as you dread getting in, you know that you’re going to feel so good … the dopamine hit you get from it lasts a long time. Do it. Really, it’s worth it."

Her fans reassured her there was nothing wrong with her wetsuit socks, with one writing, "It’s not cheating! I do it too!!!!" and another chiming in that "she knows where it’s at with the socks."

Cox's Instagram post also featured a few photos with her famous friends, including "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow and "Jurassic Park" star Laura Dern with her mother, actress Diane Ladd.

Fans were happy to see Cox and Kudrow together again, with many sharing gifs from the show in the comments and others saying they're currently watching the show.

"Seeing any of the cast together makes me so happy," one commenter wrote as another said, "It’s the reunion of the besties forever mon and phoebes we need the rest of the crew."

Cox, Kudrow and their fellow "Friends" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, the late Matthew Perry, David Schimmer and Matt LeBlanc, have remained close since the show ended in 2004. In celebratory birthday posts for Kudrow's 60th birthday in July 2023, the three revealed the unique nicknames they have for each other. Kudrow calls Aniston "Joo" and Cox "Cahoot" while Aniston and Cox call her "Floosh" and "Loot," respectively.

In February 2023, both actresses celebrated Cox as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, telling the world how much they love and care for her.

"Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you," Kudrow said in her speech. "You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. … Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

Aniston went on to say that Cox is "one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth" who is at her happiest when she is making her friends laugh.