‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox suggests the young actor she would cast as Joey in a reboot

Ahead of the planned “Friends” reunion at HBO Max, Courteney Cox revealed who she thinks could play one of the characters if the show was ever rebooted with younger stars.

Cox appeared on comedian Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series “Hiking with Kevin.” While on a stroll in Los Angeles, the host asked the “Friends” star which modern actors she would cast if the sitcom were to be done today.

“Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” Cox, 55, said with almost no hesitation.

“He’s so great,” she added, agreeing that the 24-year-old Oscar-nominee looks a little bit like the Joey Tribbiani character.

She then threw it to Nealon, who suggested Jonah Hill as Ross.

Fortunately for “Friends” purists, the guest casting was just for fun as there are no plans to reboot the beloved series any time soon. In fact, fans are still clamoring for the original cast of Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to reunite for a scripted reunion.

Although it won’t be scripted, fans were given their wish earlier this week when it was announced that the "Friends" crew is officially reuniting for an exclusive special set to debut on HBO’s new streaming platform when it launches in May.

The special will see all six stars return to the sitcom’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif. for a look back at the iconic, Emmy-winning show.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire 'Friends' library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV.

In her interview with Nealon, Cox admitted that getting the full cast back together is not only exciting but pretty rare.

“It took forever, I don’t know how many years, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner,” Cox told Nealon. “When we get together -- which is never, it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show -- it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”