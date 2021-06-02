Frank Sinatra believed Marilyn Monroe was murdered, former manager claims in book

Frank Sinatra didn’t believe that Marilyn Monroe died from an accidental overdose.

The claim is being made by his former manager Tony Oppedisano in his memoir "Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours," which is scheduled to be released on June 8.

"Frank believed she was murdered," Oppedisano wrote in an excerpt obtained by People magazine on Wednesday.

The actress was found dead on August 4, 1962, at age 36. Her body was discovered nude on her bed, face down, with a telephone in one hand, History.com shared. According to the outlet, empty bottles of pills, prescribed to treat her depression, were littered around the room.

The Los Angeles police concluded that Monroe’s death was "caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probably suicide." However, the circumstances surrounding her passing still raise questions decades later.

According to Oppedisano, the movie star and singer "were close friends but not lovers."

"Frank felt she was too troubled, too fragile, for him to sleep with and then walk away," Oppedisano wrote, as quoted by the outlet.

The author alleged that Monroe confided in Sinatra about her affairs with President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy, which ended abruptly.

"Marilyn told Frank she didn’t understand why they’d shut her out completely once she stopped having sex with them," he alleged.

The weekend before her death, Monroe was photographed at the Cal-Neva Lodge, outside of Lake Tahoe, which was partially owned by Sinatra.

Oppedisano claimed Monroe was in town to spend time with her ex-husband, Joe DiMaggio, who was staying nearby. He claimed that Monroe was gearing up to make a press announcement the following week to declare that they were officially getting back together.

Oppedisano believed the news of a press conference sparked rumors that Monroe was going to expose her relationships with the Kennedy brothers, who were both married.

"Frank believed if the press conference hadn’t been announced, she would have lived a lot longer," he wrote, adding that Sinatra didn’t believe Monroe would have detailed her relationships with the Kennedys to the press.

He also noted that within days after Monroe’s death, Sinatra’s attorney Mickey Rudin, who also worked with her, believed she had been killed. He claimed that the rumor then circulated among mob boss Sam Giancana’s men, and some of them claimed involvement. The story went back to Sinatra, who heard it from "several sources."

For decades, numerous theories about Monroe’s death have persisted, ranging from the mafia being involved to the Kennedys. Some have also claimed the blonde bombshell’s death was a cover-up by her own doctor. However, none of these assumptions have ever been proven.

"Conspiracy theories abound and I can’t lay them to rest," Oppedisano admitted.

Still, Monroe’s death "haunted" Sinatra over the years, the author has claimed.

Shortly before her passing, Monroe and DiMaggio were spending time together. The baseball legend even told friends that they were going to get remarried, PBS.org reported. According to the outlet, it was DiMaggio who authorities called to notify him of her death. He then stepped in and orchestrated his ex-wife’s funeral.

DiMaggio barred Hollywood producers, directors and stars like Sinatra from attending.

"Tell them if it wasn’t for them, she’d still be here," said DiMaggio, as quoted by the outlet.

For two decades, DiMaggio had flowers delivered to Monroe’s grave twice a week, the outlet shared. He passed away in 1999 at age 84.

Sinatra passed away in 1998 at age 82.