Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Teri Garr dead at 79, Tom Brady reacts to ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

- Gisele Bündchen's ex Tom Brady shares cryptic post after model's pregnancy news goes public

- Teri Garr, 'Young Frankenstein' actress, dead at 79

- Anna Kendrick tells director 'f--- you' after he embarrassed her in front of 100 extras on set

RECORD SCRATCH - Country sensation Oliver Anthony leaving music industry one year after meteoric rise to start traveling ministry

'BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM' - Taylor Swift’s dad says Travis Kelce has had ‘biggest impact’ on her, according to flight seatmate

BABY ON BOARD - Gisele Bündchen is pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente after Tom Brady divorce

NO IMPROVEMENT - Zachery Ty Bryan refused sobriety test, apologizes for 'liking to drink' during DUI arrest: dash cam

MARTHA’S BOMBSHELLS - Martha Stewart documentary: Top 5 bombshells, from ‘bigot’ father's slap to affair with 'attractive Irishman'

'OUT OF THIS WORLD' - Heidi Klum unveils Halloween costume as ET with husband Tom Kaulitz after saying their sex is ‘very good’

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT - Olivia Rodrigo says she was detained and interrogated by border control

