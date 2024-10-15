Heidi Klum unveils Halloween costume as ET with husband Tom Kaulitz after saying their sex is ‘very good’

The queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, was "out of this world" for the spooky holiday.

The supermodel wowed fans with her highly anticipated and extravagant Halloween costume this year, as she transformed into the character E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Her extremely intricate costume was disguised with a black hat, blonde wig and red shawl. The 51-year-old stepped out on the red carpet alongside "younger husband" Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed in a more traditional E.T. getup.

The Halloween couple posed in front of a field of grass display with a fog machine for a full spooky effect.

Klum shared her inspiration on social media and what drew her to dress up as the iconic extra-terrestrial.

"As a 9-year-old in Germany, E.T. introduced me to the idea that there’s life outside planet earth," she said in part on Instagram, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video of her costume.

"I know E.T. wanted to go home, but I hope that if the movie took place in 2024, that my favorite extra terrestrial would come to my party instead."

"Thank you to my husband for being the best sport and always dressing up with me year after year…"

Klum’s comments come after she gave fans a glimpse into her sex life with her husband, 35.

During an interview with U.K. newspaper The Times, she made cheeky comments about her intimate relationship with her beau and how she maintains her fit physique.

"Sport en chambre is my favourite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," Klum confessed.

The French phrase loosely translates to "bedroom sports."

"I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself," she added.

"I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights. People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband."

When asked about her sex life, she replied, "Very good. My husband is my match."

Klum and her German guitarist spouse have been married since 2019.

Meanwhile, Kaulitz has joined Klum in her over-the-top Halloween costumes throughout the years.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge previously teased her holiday ensemble with Fox News Digital and described her costume as "otherworldly."

"I can't give too many little hints because I don't want people to know… I really love to have the surprise at the end of the day," Klum shared.

The cover girl explained that she always wants to keep her costume a secret – that way people will have lower expectations.

"I love for people to see this and think whatever they want to think for the first time when I go on the red carpet," she said. "I never like to share it before, because then people are gonna be like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t as good as I thought it was gonna be.'"

Klum, who throws annual lavish Halloween bashes, took to social media to share a glimpse of her costume this year.

"To all the costumes I’ve loved before … you’ll never guess what this year has in store … see you at #HeidiHalloween 2024," Klum wrote with a video montage of her previous Halloween costumes.

The video ended with a potential tease, as she shared what appeared to be a 3D video print of her potential costume this year. The text reads, "2024?"

"Smiling on the outside… Scared and claustrophobic on the inside… Our couples costume is going to be a tight squeeze," the former Victoria’s Secret model wrote on another Halloween post teased on Instagram.

The black and white photo was of Klum all smiles next to Kaulitz. She also tagged the Prosthetic Renaissance social media page in her post.

Klum previously shared a photo with her zipped in a brown outfit and made a face at the camera, with her hands shaped in a claw.

"There’s a clue here, but I just can’t put my finger on it…" the mysterious Instagram caption read.

Last month, she was seen holding a large statue covered in a garbage bag.

"Keeping it under wraps," Klum teased in her Instagram caption.

During the Halloween season, Klum is known for her love of epic looks.

Last year, she was not afraid to ruffle some feathers with her giant peacock costume. Klum required an entourage to transform into her tail feathers.

Her husband walked the carpet alongside her as an egg, making it a themed couples costume.

In 2022, she transformed into a gigantic worm and admitted her costume was "claustrophobic." Kaulitz was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

When asked what her favorite costume has been to date, Klum compared her extravagant ensembles to kids.

"They are a little bit like your children, and you love them all the same… it was all so different," she told Fox News Digital.

"I love the worm… it was just so weird," she remarked.

"I loved it when I was really old. I thought that was fun. It was when I turned 40 and people were like… ‘You're really old.’ And I was like, ‘Really? I'm going to show you.’"

Klum's past unique costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

"I hope that people like what I'm going to come up… with this year, too," she concluded.