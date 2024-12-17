Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sylvester Stallone upsets neighbors, Jerry Springer doc exposes show

Kristin Cavallari has a crush on Kevin Costner, Will Smith denies connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sylvester Stallone looks stoic on the carpet wearing a black shirt and sky blue jacket split Jerry Springer smiles wearing a checkered shirt and navy suit

Sylvester Stallone is in hot water with his neighbors. A new documentary about Jerry Springer is shedding light on his controversial show. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images/John Parra/Getty Images for Parrot Analytics)

Top 3:

Top 3:

- Sylvester Stallone angers Palm Beach neighbors with unique request to protect $35 million mansion.

- Jerry Springer documentary exposes 'jaw-dropping' secrets behind TV show that 'ruined' American culture.

- Sydney Sweeney slams online body-shamers as she transforms herself for role as professional boxer.

Kristin Cavallari in a red strapless dress soft smiles and she extends her arm across a bar

Kristin Cavallari revealed to her Instagram followers that her "forever crush" is "Yellowstone" actor Kevin Costner, 32 years her senior. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila)

'GIVE ME HIS NUMBER' - Kristin Cavallari makes move on 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner, admits he's her 'forever crush.'

ZERO INVOLVEMENT - Will Smith denies participating in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged 'freak offs,' says any speculation is a 'lie.'

Meghan Markle smiles as Prince Harry leans into her to say something, wearing a blue button down and sand color jacket

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are fiercely protective of their children, shared a partial glimpse of son Archie and daughter Lilibet in their new holiday card. (Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

'TIS THE SEASON - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give rare glimpse of kids in 2024 holiday card.

'ADDICTION KILLS' - Jelly Roll shuts down concerns his weight loss would destroy career.

'PHYSICAL ALTERCATION' - Jamie Foxx hit in the mouth by thrown glass during Beverly Hills birthday dinner, 'had to get stitches': reps.

BYE 'BLUE BLOODS' - 'Blue Bloods' star Donnie Wahlberg says cast 'did everything we could' to save hit show.

Prince Andrew in a black suit and tie walks forward with his mouth slightly ajar

Prince Andrew is reportedly not joining the royal family this year for Christmas services. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

NOT HOLLY JOLLY - Prince Andrew won't join King Charles and royal family for Christmas after latest scandal: reports.

