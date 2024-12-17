Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Sylvester Stallone upsets neighbors, Jerry Springer doc exposes show

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- Sylvester Stallone angers Palm Beach neighbors with unique request to protect $35 million mansion.

- Jerry Springer documentary exposes 'jaw-dropping' secrets behind TV show that 'ruined' American culture.

- Sydney Sweeney slams online body-shamers as she transforms herself for role as professional boxer.

'GIVE ME HIS NUMBER' - Kristin Cavallari makes move on 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner, admits he's her 'forever crush.'

ZERO INVOLVEMENT - Will Smith denies participating in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged 'freak offs,' says any speculation is a 'lie.'

'TIS THE SEASON - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give rare glimpse of kids in 2024 holiday card.

'ADDICTION KILLS' - Jelly Roll shuts down concerns his weight loss would destroy career.

'PHYSICAL ALTERCATION' - Jamie Foxx hit in the mouth by thrown glass during Beverly Hills birthday dinner, 'had to get stitches': reps.

BYE 'BLUE BLOODS' - 'Blue Bloods' star Donnie Wahlberg says cast 'did everything we could' to save hit show.

NOT HOLLY JOLLY - Prince Andrew won't join King Charles and royal family for Christmas after latest scandal: reports.

