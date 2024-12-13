Will Smith denies participating in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged 'freak offs,' says any speculation is a 'lie'

Will Smith is making it clear he has no ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs or the alleged "freak off" parties the fallen music mogul allegedly hosted.

During an appearance in San Diego Thursday, the "Men in Black" actor, who performed his new song "Tantrum" at the Observatory North Park theater, took a moment to address speculation he was involved in Combs' infamous parties that allegedly involved a number of sex workers.

"The world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to discern what's real and what's true, you know?" he said in a clip obtained by TMZ.

"I've been seeing y'all's memes and stuff. I’ve seen the memes. Some of the stuff is funny. But I haven’t addressed any of this publicly. But I want to say this very clear: I don’t have s--- to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes. Stop all of that bulls---."

"I ain't been nowhere near that man, ain't did none of that stupid s---," Smith added. "So, whenever y'all hear it, if somebody say that, it's a damn lie."

Smith went on to joke, "I don't even like baby oil."

He was referencing the feds seizing "cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs' staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the freak offs — more than 1,000 bottles altogether," according to authorities.

Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment.

Officials claimed Combs and a number of unnamed associates in Combs' enterprises used intimidation tactics to "lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship," according to the indictment.

He would then use "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs,'" the indictment said.

The disgraced music mogul has fought to be released from jail pending trial three times, with his most recent attempt denied Nov. 27. Diddy had offered up to $50 million to wait for his trial from his home on Star Island, but prosecutors insisted the musician was a threat to witnesses and victims.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.