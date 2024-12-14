Jamie Foxx hit in the mouth by thrown glass during Beverly Hills birthday dinner, 'had to get stitches': reps

Jamie Foxx was injured during an altercation while celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, according to his representatives.

A spokesperson for Foxx told Fox News Digital that the incident occurred while the actor and singer were dining at the celeb-loved hot-spot on Friday night.

"Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands," the statement read.

According to a news release obtained by Fox News Digital, officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon at Mr. Chow on Friday.

Following their arrival at 10:06 p.m., the BHPD officers investigated the incident and the report of assault with a deadly weapon was determined to be "unfounded."

However, the press release stated that the "incident involved a physical altercation between parties." Following a preliminary investigation, the authorities documented the battery in a report and no arrests were made. BHPD's investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mr. Chow for comment.

After hosting the Jamie Foxx Strong Black Legends Dinner at Mr. Chow on Wednesday, Foxx was filmed and photographed as he left the restaurant. In a video posted on X, he was seen speaking with the paparazzi and signing autographs.

While he was walking to a SUV, Foxx was asked how he felt about celebrating his birthday after his near-death experience during a medical emergency last year.

"It’s beautiful because I didn’t know if I would be here to celebrate it," the Academy Award winner said.

Foxx was also asked about his Netflix comedy special, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was." In the special released on Tuesday, the comedian shared new details about his 2023 health crisis.

"What a blessed time to be on stage," he said. "It’s amazing, man, to have gone through something so crazy, but to get back on, make some chuckles and let other people know what’s up, was amazing."

The "Blame It" singer said legendary comedians George Carlin and Richard Pryor inspired him to speak about the ordeal in the special.

In April 2023, Foxx was hospitalized in a coma for weeks after suffering from a mystery illness. During his Netflix special, Foxx emotionally broke down in tears several times throughout the special as he explained to fans what led to his coma.

"I was fighting for my life," Foxx . "April 11, I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin… before I could get the aspirin… I went out. I don’t remember 20 days."

Foxx revealed that doctors told his family he had a "brain bleed that's led to a stroke" at the time of his hospitalization.

"If I don't go in his head right now, we're going to lose him," the doctor at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia declared.

After Foxx's surgery, his doctor said to his sister Deidra Dixon, "We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life."

Foxx continued, "I was so dizzy from the stroke… 20 days I don’t remember. On May 4, I woke up. When I woke up, I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk."

"The "Django Unchained" actor thought his stroke was a "prank" at the time. He refused to see a therapist during his recovery until one healthcare worker demanded Foxx to snap out of it, since he was convinced, "Jamie Foxx don't get strokes."

"Listen, you gotta knock this s--t off, this whole Jamie Foxx s--t, stop this arrogant bulls--t, that stroke doesn’t give a f--- about who you are," the therapist told him.

Foxx said that moment gave him a reality check as he snapped out of it and worked hard toward his recovery.

During the special, Foxx repeatedly expressed his gratitude to his fans for their prayers and support.

"I appreciate every well-wish, Atlanta. To the world, I can’t thank you enough."