Prince Andrew won't join King Charles and royal family for Christmas after latest scandal: reports

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson declined King Charles' invitation to celebrate Christmas together.

The Duke and Duchess of York, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will not be in attendance for morning church services or lunch with the royal family at the Sandringham House, People magazine reported.

Prince Andrew was revealed to recently have contact with an alleged Chinese spy, Sky News reported. His office released a statement on Friday, saying he had cut ties with the Chinese businessman on the "advice" from officials, but that the pair had never discussed anything of a "sensitive nature."

KING CHARLES SECRETLY PAYING PRINCE ANDREW'S RENT AFTER STRIPPING HIS ALLOWANCE: EXPERT

Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman, was publicly named for the first time after High Court restrictions were lifted Monday on an anonymity order previously barring the release of his name.

Tengbo was described as a "close confidant" of Prince Andrew's, but in a statement released Monday to Sky News, he said the "widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue."

KING CHARLES TO STRIP PRINCE ANDREW OF ‘TREASURES’ FROM $38M ROYAL NEST AMID EVICTION WAR

It's yet to be determined if Prince Andrew or his family will be in attendance for other major royal Christmas traditions, including a family gathering on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to People.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ferguson (Fergie) and Andrew will most likely spend the day at the Royal Lodge, their residence on the Windsor Castle estate. The former couple surprised royal watchers last year when they celebrated the holiday together with the royal family at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The prince, along with Fergie and their two daughters, walked alongside his brother, Prince Edward, as they followed King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, following morning services.

The Duke of York is eighth in line to the throne, but his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , along with allegations of sexual assault, forced the palace to strip Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022.

Andrew is also no longer a senior working royal following the unfolding of his friendship with Epstein.