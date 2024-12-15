Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone angers Palm Beach neighbors with unique request to protect $35 million mansion

'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone purchased the South Florida property in 2021

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Hannity sits down with Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin for Fox Nation show Video

Hannity sits down with Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin for Fox Nation show

Fox News host Sean Hannity previews his interview with the Stallones ahead of its release on Fox Nation.

Sylvester Stallone wants to keep moving forward with plans to build an underwater barrier near his Palm Beach home, despite the wrath of neighbors in his affluent, water-front community.

Stallone, 78, reportedly has plans to build a seaweed barrier in the Intracoastal Waterway by his $35 million mansion, according to The Palm Beach Post.

What appears to be billed as an environmental project needed to keep out debris and seaweed from the waterway, "the overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" from being near the property, a public notice from the Army Corps stated. Seaweed is listed as a secondary concern.

Neighbors were reportedly blindsided by the proposal request from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which stated they have until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day to comment on Stallone's project, according to the outlet.

SYLVESTER STALLONE CALLS PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP ‘SECOND GEORGE WASHINGTON’ DURING AFPI GALA INTRODUCTION

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone on the red carpet in Florida.

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin want to build an underwater barrier near their home in Palm Beach, Florida. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

The "Rocky" actor's application also included a request for a lease of state land due to the positioning of the barrier which is owned by the state, according to records.

SYLVESTER STALLONE'S DAUGHTER HAS SCARY EXPERIENCE WITH STRANGER IN NEW YORK

"He bought a beautiful property," Stallone's neighbor Bradford Gary told the outlet, calling the home "one of the nicest West Indies houses" in the North End. "I can see why you'd want to protect it. But you can't just kind of stake your claim and think you own the water."

President-elect Trump and Sylvester Stallone

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone onstage at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Representatives for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2021, Stallone was confirmed as the buyer of a sprawling $35 million home, which sits on approximately 1.5 lakefront acres, facing over 250 feet of beach with a dock. 

The total living space – including a main house, a guest house and a pool pavilion near the keyhole-shaped pool in the backyard – is over 13,000 square feet. Between the main and guest spaces, the property has seven bedrooms and 12 baths.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Records indicated the barrier application was submitted in January 2023, with plans received by the Army Corps in August. A month-long public comment period began on Oct. 24, where one question was submitted regarding manatees becoming entangled, and the proposed project's effects on seagrasses.

Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for 27 years. (Amy Sussman)

"The Corps is reviewing the project purpose to determine if the use of barrier for the purpose of deterring boaters within the public waterway is permittable," the Army Corps spokesperson said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For residents Susan Gary and husband Bradford, the public-comment period notice was only recently received in the mail, and long after the window had closed for them to raise concerns.

"Usually when your neighbors are gonna do something, we've found in Palm Beach, usually they call," Gary said. "A lot of neighbors are concerned."

Last year, Stallone spoke about his decision to relocate to the East Coast after building his career and family in Los Angeles. In the opening scenes of his Netflix documentary, "Sly," Stallone spoke about the decision to move, saying it was beneficial to his creativity.

WATCH: SYLVESTER STALLONE’S WIFE SHARES ‘GOOD CHANGE’ WITH MOVE TO FLORIDA

Sylvester Stallone’s wife shares ‘good change’ with move to Florida Video

"I wasn’t moving because ‘Oh, wow, I wanted another beautiful view.’ Any time changing that paradigm which you become used to, it’s literally to jump-start that process again," he explained.

Flavin also made it clear that change was the primary factor for their move, not any concern over crime rates expressed by some celebrities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s crime everywhere, there’s crime in Florida, too, so I didn’t move because of crime. You can find it anywhere you look, even in small towns," the mother of three said.

"I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States. I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change. I felt like I’ve been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending