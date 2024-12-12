Jerry Springer documentary exposes 'jaw-dropping' secrets behind TV show that 'ruined' American culture

It's the chant that's lived on for decades: "Jer-ry! Jer-ry! Jer-ry!" While some may find it nostalgic, others might not think so highly of the notion.

With the upcoming documentary "Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action" set to premiere next month, fans will get a "jaw-dropping" glance at what was really going on behind the scenes of one of the most controversial television shows in pop culture history.

In the newly released trailer for the two-part Netflix documentary, viewers get a glimpse of the drama that unfolded on and off camera and some of the darkest secrets that embodied crew members, producers, former guests and even Jerry Springer himself.

"I don't think anybody knew how crazy this show was going to be," former producer Toby Yoshimura admits in the trailer.

"The Jerry Springer Show" launched on Sept. 30, 1991, and ran for 27 seasons. The last episode aired on July 26, 2018.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologize for everything I've ever done," Springer, who died in 2023 from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, says in a resurfaced clip from the trailer. "I have ruined the culture."

Initially, the program started off as a daytime talk show. However, given the poor ratings, producers were quick to flip the script.

"All I had to do was convince him, ‘Let’s make it wild,'" Richard Dominick, a former executive producer, says in the trailer.

From onstage brawls to shocking reveals, the show rapidly became "the modern version of the Roman Colosseum," as one producer describes it.

Dubbed as the "King of trash TV," Springer was determined to "demonstrate outrageousness," he said.

But behind the massive success was a wave of dark secrets and controversies.

"The bigger that show got, it raised questions about what really went on backstage," one voice can be heard saying in the trailer.

"The producers were coaching us on what to say and how to act," a former guest on the show says. "They weren't interested in what kind of impact it was going to have on you."

"Some stories went too far," Yoshimura admits.

"This was the most vile and grotesque freak show that's ever been on television," longtime reporter Robert Feder adds.

Despite the negativity surrounding the show's content, Yoshimura says producers started pushing the boundaries even further.

"We started pushing the needle towards red," he says. "Let's see how far we can push it."

Controversial subject lines included incest, bestiality, adultery and more, while encouraging physical altercations, chair-throwing, nudity and plenty of explicit behavior.

At one point during its 27-year run, Springer found himself in the middle of a murder trial that involved former guests of the show.

In 2000, a married couple, Ralf and Eleanor Panitz, were guests on an episode of the show titled "Secret Mistresses Confronted." The couple accused Ralf's ex-wife, Nancy Campbell-Panitz, of stalking them.

Shortly after the episode aired, Campbell-Panitz was found dead. Ralf was charged with first-degree murder. He was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

"I would hope that you would feel some sense of responsibility," a city council member is heard saying in the trailer for the documentary. However, it's unclear what he is referring to.

Springer's publicist, Linda Shafran, confirmed his death to Fox News Digital in April 2023. The TV personality died from pancreatic cancer, according to Springer's spiritual leader and friend, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick.

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer's since 1970, said in a statement. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

"Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action," is set to premiere Jan. 7 on Netflix.