Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Richard Simmons' autopsy, Leah Remini's divorce, Ben Affleck romance rumors

SIMMONS UPDATE - Richard Simmons' autopsy reveals fitness guru had prescription drugs in his system.

BEN'S NEXT MOVE - Ben Affleck responds to Kick Kennedy romance rumors.

‘UNKNOWN TERRITORY’ - Leah Remini, husband Angelo Pagán filing for divorce after 21 years/

'EVIL' INDUSTRY - Actress Heather Graham hasn't spoken to 'estranged' parents after they warned Hollywood is 'evil.'

'I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE' - Adam Sandler had Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce 'sweating' over relationship comments.

STARS ALIGN - Age-defying pics show '80s actors reunited 41 years after 'National Lampoon's Vacation.'

'WHO'S YOUR DADDY' - Toby Keith's daughter explains why she told friends her dad was 'a plumber,' not a country music superstar.

'GRAY AREA' - 'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert in 'gray area' after finishing cancer treatment: 'There's a lot of waiting.'

'WATCHING LIKE HAWKS' - Paris Hilton defends herself after parenting police called her out for latest move.

UNDER ARREST - 'DWTS' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence three days after celebrating wedding anniversary

