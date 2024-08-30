Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Richard Simmons' autopsy, Leah Remini's divorce, Ben Affleck romance rumors

Actress Heather Graham hasn't spoken to 'estranged' parents after they warned Hollywood is 'evil,' Adam Sandler had Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce 'sweating' over relationship comments

Richard Simmons split with Leah Remini and Ben Affleck

Richard Simmons' autopsy was released, Leah Remini and husband are splitting after 21 years, Ben Affleck responds to romance rumors. (Getty Images)

SIMMONS UPDATE - Richard Simmons' autopsy reveals fitness guru had prescription drugs in his system.

BEN'S NEXT MOVE - Ben Affleck responds to Kick Kennedy romance rumors.

‘UNKNOWN TERRITORY’ - Leah Remini, husband Angelo Pagán filing for divorce after 21 years/

'EVIL' INDUSTRY - Actress Heather Graham hasn't spoken to 'estranged' parents after they warned Hollywood is 'evil.'

Heather Graham posing in sheer green top.

The "Austin Powers" actress got candid about her relationship with her parents.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

'I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE' - Adam Sandler had Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce 'sweating' over relationship comments.

STARS ALIGN - Age-defying pics show '80s actors reunited 41 years after 'National Lampoon's Vacation.'

'WHO'S YOUR DADDY' - Toby Keith's daughter explains why she told friends her dad was 'a plumber,' not a country music superstar.

Krystal Keith used to tell her friends her dad, Toby Keith, was a plumber.

Krystal Keith used to tell her friends her dad, Toby Keith, was a plumber. (Krystal Keith)

'GRAY AREA' - 'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert in 'gray area' after finishing cancer treatment: 'There's a lot of waiting.'

'WATCHING LIKE HAWKS' - Paris Hilton defends herself after parenting police called her out for latest move.

Paris Hilton red carpet

Paris Hilton defended her parenting.  (Getty Images)

UNDER ARREST - 'DWTS' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence three days after celebrating wedding anniversary

