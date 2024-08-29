Richard Simmons' autopsy reveals fitness guru had prescription drugs in his system

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released Richard Simmons' full autopsy report on Thursday, which showed that he had prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death.

"Toxicology studies performed on postmortem specimens revealed the presence of diphenhydramine, trazodone, and zolpidem," the official report, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

"These do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death," it explained.

Simmons' official cause of death was a "sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease is listed as a contributing condition," per the medical examiner's report.

The fitness guru, who was known for his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" workout videos, died on July 13, the day after his 76th birthday. Simmons' longtime rep, Tom Estey, confirmed his death to Fox News Digital at the time.

An LAFD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that first responders were dispatched for the cardiac arrest of a 76-year-old man at Simmons' Los Angeles home, without identifying Simmons. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene of natural causes, LAFD said.

The day before his death, Simmons thanked fans for all the birthday wishes, writing in part on social media, "I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!"

The former fitness coach, who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago, told People magazine ahead of his birthday that he was "grateful" to be "alive for another day" following his skin cancer diagnosis.

Simmons said he planned to blow out a candle to mark the occasion, but "the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian."

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he continued. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out about the diagnosis and the procedure he underwent in an attempt to remove the cancer cells.

Simmons announced his diagnosis a day after worrying fans with a social post in which he said he was "dying."

"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying," he wrote at the time.

He continued, "The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

His rep confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that he was not dying, and the post was meant to be inspirational.

Simmons was born on July 12, 1948, in New Orleans and later moved to Los Angeles, where he lost more than 100 pounds before opening up The Anatomy Asylum gym in Beverly Hills in 1974.

After decades in the limelight, Simmons suddenly stopped teaching at his workout studio in 2014 and retreated from public life altogether. His disappearance sparked a podcast titled "Missing Richard Simmons," as well as numerous conspiracy theories alleging he was being held hostage in his Hollywood Hills home by his housekeeper.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.