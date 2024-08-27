Age-defying pics show '80s actors reunited 41 years after 'National Lampoon's Vacation'

"National Lampoon's Vacation" stars Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase are continuing their adventure 41 years later.

Brinkley, 70, and Chase, 80, took fans on a "Holiday Road" trip down memory lane, as the two were seen all smiles during their reunion.

"Vacation is always over too soon!" the two Hollywood actors shared on their Instagram accounts with a car emoji.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RECREATES HER 'GIRL IN THE RED FERRARI' MOMENT FROM 'NATIONAL LAMPOON’S VACATION'

In the series of photos, Brinkley and Chase grinned ear-to-ear in a selfie from what appeared to be in the back seat of a vehicle.

Brinkley wore a tan sweater and accessorized it with large blue rings on her fingers. Chase donned a light teal shirt with a pink buttoned-up shirt over him and red-rimmed glasses. He topped his look with a white hat.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The duo shared a video from their car adventure. Chase is seen waving to the camera.

The blast from the past photos comes more than four decades after the release of the first film.

CHEVY CHASE, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY AND BEVERLY D'ANGELO ENJOY 'NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION' REUNION

The movie follows the Griswold family as they embark on a road trip across the country, starting in the suburbs of Chicago and ending at a Southern California amusement park. Along the way, the family goes through one mishap after the other, while visiting kooky family members along the way.

Chase and Beverly D'Angelo starred as Clark and Ellen Griswold in the classic family series which began with an innocent, cross-country drive to Walley World theme park.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 1983 film, directed by Harold Ramis and written by John Hughes, also starred Anthony Michael Hall, Dana Barron, Randy Quaid and John Candy. Brinkley had the iconic role as "The Girl in the Ferrari."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pinup made her acting debut in the comedy classic long after she made her mark as a model in the 1970s. Brinkley played a blonde bombshell driving a red Ferrari who kept running into Clark Griswold (Chase) during a family road trip.

Last year, "National Lampoon's Vacation" celebrated its 40th anniversary.