'DWTS' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence three days after celebrating wedding anniversary

Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence in Napa County, Calif.

On Thursday, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro — who married "Total Divas" star Nikki Bella in 2022 — was arrested at approximately 9:40 am in violation of California Penal Code Section 273.5(a) PC, also known as domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant, former cohabitant, or the mother or father of his or her child, according to records viewed by Fox News Digital.

The pro dancer was booked at 10:40 am. Bail has been set for $25,000.

It is unclear if Bella was involved.

Representatives for Chigvintsev, Bella and "Dancing with the Stars" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News has learned that there were no plans for Chigvintsev to be part of Season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which premieres next month.

The arrest comes two days after Bella, whose legal name is Nikki Garica, celebrated the couple's two-year wedding anniversary.

"This song is our love story," the former WWE star wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of their wedding day with the song, "Can't Help Falling In Love," playing in the background. "I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."

Chigvintsev posted his own tribute, writing: "Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything."

The couple share one four-year-old son, Matteo.

Chigvintsev and Bella met in 2017 while they were partnered together on season 25 of "DWTS." At the time, Bella was engaged to John Cena , but the pair ultimately called off their engagement in 2018.

In November 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged while vacationing in Paris.

One year later, they welcomed their son, Matteo.

Bella previously opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression that impacted her marriage at times.

"He’s like, ‘At times, I felt like you were starting to hate me.' He’s like, ‘You could be mean.’ And I’m not gonna lie, I did have moments of being mean," Bella admitted on her podcast, "The Bellas," in October 2020. "I felt bad for Artem, because it made him feel terrible, and then he's like, 'I wish you came to me sooner,'" she revealed. "He was just so sad at the fact that I was feeling all these things and I never told him."