Paris Hilton was called out by the parenting police over water safety once again after she didn't put a life jacket on her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum during a recent outing at sea.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old reality star shared a TikTok video of the 1-year-old as he explored a luxury Sunreef catamaran she and her husband Carter Reum chartered while they were vacationing in France last month.

"Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me! I am so grateful to be a #SlivingMom," Hilton wrote in the caption of the clip, which was set to Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit song "Photograph."

PARIS HILTON TAKES HEAT FROM PARENTING POLICE AFTER PUTTING SON'S LIFE VEST ON INCORRECTLY: ‘OOPS’

In the video, Phoenix happily wanders around the catamaran while wearing a burgundy shirt and matching shorts as the watercraft cruised over waves. The toddler walked across the deck, crawled on the mesh netting over the water and called out "Mama" as he climbed down a couple of steps.

After Hilton uploaded the video, several of her followers took to the comments to express concern that Phoenix was not wearing a life jacket during the excursion.

"Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love," one fan wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

"My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!" another follower added.

"Please from one mom to another…life jacket!" one social media user chimed in.

"Walking on the net over the open water terrified me," another fan commented, adding a string of emojis of monkeys covering their eyes.

"Not me having a small heart attack bc I didn’t realize there was a net and it wasn’t just water. Adorable little guy! Glad he’s safe. I just woke up sooo…" a TikTok user wrote.

"we are all here for the life vest advice right? Beautiful boat, beautiful life, still safer with the jacket," another follower cautioned.

On Thursday, Hilton responded to the critics as she explained she and Reum had stayed close to their son while he was exploring the boat, and Phoenix was not in any danger during the outing.

"Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!" she wrote in the comments section.

Hilton and Reum, who married in November 2021, also share 9-month-old daughter London.

This is not the first time the media personality has faced backlash over her parenting skills.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In May, Hilton shared a TikTok video in which she was seen playing with Phoenix in the water, but all eyes were on the safety vest incorrectly fastened backward around her baby son's body.

As followers swarmed to the comments section to slam Hilton for improper usage, the DJ quipped, "Oops," and she reassured her fans she had full control over the situation.

"Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it's on backwards. But i love this video pure joy," wrote one fan.

PARIS HILTON'S ‘WILD’ NIGHTS WITH BRITNEY SPEARS AND LINDSAY LOHAN: ‘THE HOLY TRINITY’

The "Simple Life" star replied to the social media user, writing, "Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. Thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Earlier that month, Hilton faced intense criticism after posting a video of her kids improperly harnessed into forward-facing car seats.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, Hilton later shared an updated post to reassure her fans that she had taken their advice to heart.

In a Tiktok video, Hilton showed off her updated "Sliving Mom Van" with her "cuties crew," which included Phoenix and London.

The socialite's children were now properly facing backward and strapped in correctly.

"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this," Hilton wrote.

Hilton and Reum announced the birth of their son via surrogate in February 2023. Last Thanksgiving, the couple revealed they also welcomed a daughter with help from a surrogate.

Before welcoming Phoenix, Hilton exclusively told Fox News Digital she "cannot wait" to finally be a mom.

"We talk about it every single day," she said of her conversations with Reum. "I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.