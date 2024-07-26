Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince Harry's inheritance, Demi Moore sizzles, John Schneider marries

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
ROYAL FLUSH - Prince Harry's inheritance payday on 40th birthday to eclipse Prince William's cut as 'the spare': expert.
SUMMER SIREN - Demi Moore, 61, stuns in river photo with her granddaughter.
EASTWOOD'S HEARTBREAK - Clint Eastwood's girlfriend's cause of death revealed: coroner.
'WE HAPPENED' - John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino marry in surprise Las Vegas wedding.
DOUBLING DOWN - Olivia Culpo defends decision to wear a modest wedding gown that didn't 'exude sex' after backlash.
BATTLING BROTHERS - Prince William 'commands respect' from Prince Harry, refuses to 'lay down the hatchet' as feud deepens: expert.
'ONCE UPON A TIME' - Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie split: 'Fight Club' actor free to marry new girlfriend despite not being divorced.
'DON'T HAVE WORDS' - Country star Lauren Alaina cancels concerts to mourn death of her father.
FLIPPING OUT - HGTV star Christina Hall says third husband transferred $35k from her account after divorce filing.
GAME SHOW ARREST - Former 'Jeopardy!' contestant arrested, charged with soliciting sexually explicit images of children
