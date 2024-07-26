Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince Harry's inheritance, Demi Moore sizzles, John Schneider marries

Clint Eastwood's girlfriend's cause of death revealed, Olivia Culpo defends decision to wear a modest wedding gown that didn't 'exude sex' after backlash

Prince Harry, Demi Moore, John Schneider

Prince Harry's inheritance payday on 40th birthday to eclipse Prince William's cut: expert, Demi Moore stuns in bikini photo, "Dukes of Hazard" star John Schneider's surprise Vegas wedding. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/amFAR/Getty Images; Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

ROYAL FLUSH - Prince Harry's inheritance payday on 40th birthday to eclipse Prince William's cut as 'the spare': expert.

SUMMER SIREN - Demi Moore, 61, stuns in river photo with her granddaughter.

EASTWOOD'S HEARTBREAK - Clint Eastwood's girlfriend's cause of death revealed: coroner.

'WE HAPPENED' - John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino marry in surprise Las Vegas wedding.

Actor John Schneider wears linen shirt with Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino will host a formal wedding celebration in August. (Getty Images)

DOUBLING DOWN - Olivia Culpo defends decision to wear a modest wedding gown that didn't 'exude sex' after backlash.

BATTLING BROTHERS - Prince William 'commands respect' from Prince Harry, refuses to 'lay down the hatchet' as feud deepens: expert.

'ONCE UPON A TIME' - Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie split: 'Fight Club' actor free to marry new girlfriend despite not being divorced.

Angelina Jolie in a mustard dress smiles ad looks to her left split Brad Pitt in a dark suuit and grey shirt smiles and looks to his right

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. (Getty Images)

'DON'T HAVE WORDS' - Country star Lauren Alaina cancels concerts to mourn death of her father.

FLIPPING OUT - HGTV star Christina Hall says third husband transferred $35k from her account after divorce filing.

Christina Hall walks red carpet at Barbie premiere with husband Josh

Christina and Josh Hall filed dueling divorce petitions Tuesday in Orange County. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

GAME SHOW ARREST - Former 'Jeopardy!' contestant arrested, charged with soliciting sexually explicit images of children

