John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino marry in surprise Las Vegas wedding

John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino are officially husband and wife.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star said "I do" to Paul Sorvino's widow during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas recently, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us …. WE HAPPENED," the couple shared in a statement provided by their representative.

‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER FINDS LOVE A YEAR AFTER WIFE'S DEATH: ‘GOD SENT A WIDOWER TO A WIDOW’

Schneider and Sorvino will host an official wedding celebration next week to mark the anniversary of their first meeting.

"Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us …. WE HAPPENED." — John Schneider, Dee Dee Sorvino

Their rep told Fox News Digital, "They are giddy like teenagers."

PAUL SORVINO AND WIFE DEE DEE SORVINO HAD THE ‘MOST WONDERFUL LIFE’ TOGETHER: ‘WE WERE SO HAPPY EVERY DAY’

The surprise wedding took place at Vegas Weddings in the back of a white convertible that was once owned by music star Usher.

Both Sorvino and Schneider lost their spouses within the past two years. Schneider only recently revealed his relationship while chatting on the "Grace Begins, The Podcast."

"God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there."

John's late wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, died in 2023 at the age of 53 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

Dee Dee's late husband, acclaimed actor Paul Sorvino, died in 2022 after suffering health issues. He was 83.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dee Dee remembered how Fox News played a pivotal part in their relationship as they first met in the green room while waiting for separate appearances on the network, and even announced their surprise elopement while on Neil Cavuto's show in 2015.

"If not for Fox, we would not be married. And Neil Cavuto, we called him Dr. Love," she said. "We would always joke about this because Paul knew he wanted to marry me right away."

She remembered Paul would play a "big, tough monster" on screen, but deep down, he was truly a "very sweet, very respectful" gentleman.

"Paul was just a universally loved actor , and of course, I adored him every minute," she said. "I got so lucky that he pursued me like he did. And I'm like, wow, I really have had a wonderful life with this man. The only problem is, it was just too short."