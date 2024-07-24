Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino marry in surprise Las Vegas wedding

Paul Sorvino's widow recently married 'Duke's of Hazzard' star in Las Vegas

By Tracy Wright , Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider explains how he is carrying on holiday traditions he shared with late wife Video

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider explains how he is carrying on holiday traditions he shared with late wife

"The Dukes of Hazzard" alum John Schneider opened up about how he plans to continue holiday traditions that he shared with his late wife Alicia Allain Schneider.

John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino are officially husband and wife.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star said "I do" to Paul Sorvino's widow during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas recently, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us …. WE HAPPENED," the couple shared in a statement provided by their representative.

Actor John Schneider walks red carpet with Dee Dee Sorvino

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino married during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Schneider and Sorvino will host an official wedding celebration next week to mark the anniversary of their first meeting.

Their rep told Fox News Digital, "They are giddy like teenagers."

The surprise wedding took place at Vegas Weddings in the back of a white convertible that was once owned by music star Usher.

Actor John Schneider wears linen shirt with Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino will host a formal wedding celebration in August. (Getty Images)

Both Sorvino and Schneider lost their spouses within the past two years. Schneider only recently revealed his relationship while chatting on the "Grace Begins, The Podcast."

"God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything," he said.

"Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there."

John's late wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, died in 2023 at the age of 53 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

john scchneider wife alicia

Schneider's late wife Alicia died in 2023 following cancer battle. (John Schneider Instagram)

Dee Dee's late husband, acclaimed actor Paul Sorvino, died in 2022 after suffering health issues. He was 83. 

Dee Dee remembered how Fox News played a pivotal part in their relationship as they first met in the green room while waiting for separate appearances on the network, and even announced their surprise elopement while on Neil Cavuto's show in 2015.

"If not for Fox, we would not be married. And Neil Cavuto, we called him Dr. Love," she said. "We would always joke about this because Paul knew he wanted to marry me right away."

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee met in the green room at Fox News

Late actor Paul Sorvino joined Neil Cavuto on Fox News in January 2015 to announce he married wife Dee Dee Benkie in December 2014. The "Goodfellas" star died in July 2022. (Fox News)

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee met at Fox News

Dee Dee Sorvino first met Paul Sorvino in the green room at Fox News ahead of a Neil Cavuto appearance.  (Getty Images)

She remembered Paul would play a "big, tough monster" on screen, but deep down, he was truly a "very sweet, very respectful" gentleman.

"Paul was just a universally loved actor, and of course, I adored him every minute," she said. "I got so lucky that he pursued me like he did. And I'm like, wow, I really have had a wonderful life with this man. The only problem is, it was just too short."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

