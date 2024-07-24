Expand / Collapse search
Country star Lauren Alaina cancels concerts to mourn death of her father

'The Other Side' singer Lauren Alaina is touring with Jason Aldean

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Lauren Alaina's father, J.J. Suddeth, died Tuesday, the country singer announced on social media.

The "Road Less Traveled" singer shared that she was canceling a few concerts to mourn with family.

"We lost my daddy last night, and I really don't have words yet," she shared in an Instagram post. 

Country singer Lauren Alaina performs in blue dress.

Lauren Alaina canceled a string of shows to be with her family after her father died. (Getty Images)

"I want to let y'all know that I'm not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family."

Her father's cause of death was not immediately known.

"Thank you for your prayers and understanding," she wrote before signing off her post with "Pinky," a nickname given to her by her dad.

Alaina had been on the road touring with Jason Aldean, and she was also scheduled to perform at the Carowinds Summer Music Festival. 

Representatives for Alaina did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lauren honored her father last month in a series of snaps from her wedding day posted on Instagram. 

"Happy Fathers Day to "my old man" with a heart the size of Texas!! I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin’," she wrote. "Love, your turd (pinky)."

The country music community showed support for Alaina during her difficult time. Martina McBride wrote, "Sending you so much love."

Trisha Yearwood said, "I love you. So very sorry."

Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood at the 2019 ACM Awards

Trisha Yearwood surprised Lauren Alaina with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2023. (John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

"We are so very sorry for your loss! Your Opry family is sending you lots of love and comfort to you and yours," the official Opry account commented.

Brantley Gilbert offered "prayers to you and the family! Here for anything y'all need."

Christie Brinkley wrote, "May precious memories of your happiest days together remain fresh forever. Heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. He raised a sweet daughter."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

