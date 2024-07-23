Demi Moore, 61, stuns in river photo with her granddaughter

Demi Moore enjoyed some family time over the weekend.

Moore, 61, sported a classic white bikini in a candid snap with her granddaughter, Louetta, while celebrating daughter Scout's birthday by the river with friends.

The "G.I. Jane" actress rocked a small triangle top with matching bottoms resting below her hips as she helped the one-year-old girl walk across a dock in social media photos shared by her eldest child, Rumer Willis.

Moore's long black hair cascaded down the side of her shoulder and she wore a navy blue Gap hat to protect her face from the sun.

The girls were in celebration mode for Scout's 33rd birthday. One fan pointed out the obvious in Rumer's post, and wrote, "How the F…. Does anyone have a Grandma like Demi Moore?! I die!" Another person wrote in part, "Demi has only inspired me my whole life!'

"River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday," Rumer said along with a host of photos. "No place I would rather be than by your side My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo."

Demi's no stranger to baring her body. In May, she admitted filming a full-frontal nude scene in her latest movie, "The Substance," was a "vulnerable experience," but credited costar Margaret Qualley for keeping her mind at ease as she stripped down.

"We obviously were quite close — naked — and we also got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were," she told Variety. "But ultimately, it’s just about really directing your communication and mutual trust."

"Going into it, it was really spelled out – the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story. And it was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish."

Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle who, in an attempt to save her fading celebrity, uses a black-market drug that creates a younger version of herself (Qualley). In the film, Moore’s character studies her nude body before using "the substance."

Sparkle’s character goes on to become disfigured following the abuse she endures from "her other half." The outlet noted that by the film’s final act, Moore transforms into "a humpback abomination."

Moore previously appeared nude in 1995's "The Scarlet Letter." The following year, she stripped down as a former FBI secretary-turned-exotic dancer in "Striptease." Moore was paid a then-record-setting $12.5 million for the role, making her the highest-paid actress at the time.