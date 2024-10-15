Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Nick Cannon partied with Diddy as teen, country star's wife has baby on bus

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have star-studded date night, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek have awkward moment caught on camera

By Fox News Staff
Published
Nick Cannon in a read shirt and black suit points to Diddy in a t-shirt with a long gold chain split Brantley Gilbert reaches his arm out and his newborn baby lies in a towel

Nick Cannon says he has "nothing to hide" after admitting to partying with Sean "Diddy" Combs as a teenager. Country singer Brantley Gilbert had to pause his concert to witness the birth of his child on his tour bus. (Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Amber Cochran Gilbert Instagram)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Nick Cannon partied with Diddy as a teenager.

- Country singer's wife delivers baby on tour bus.

- Pop star falls through trapdoor on stage.

Richard Karn in a red plaid shirt holds some type of machinery in character for "Home Improvement"

"Home Improvement" star Richard Karn shows off slimmed-down physique. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - ‘Home Improvement’ star Richard Karn shows off slimmed-down physique since ‘90s heyday.

FIT FOR A KING - King Charles’ cancer battle forces monarch to introduce ‘superfood’ lunch: author.

MISS INDEPENDENT - Heather Graham defied family's religious beliefs to do nude scene in ‘Boogie Nights.’

Taylor Swift in a brown jacket and black purse holds Travis Kelce's hand in a navy blue shirt with shapes of figures/animals drawn on it

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were accompanied by celebrity friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at dinner in New York. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

‘WELCOME TO NEW YORK’ - Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds at romantic double date dinner.

FROM THE 'HART' - 'Hart to Hart' stars Stefanie Powers, Robert Wagner 'leaned on each other' after tragic deaths of their lovers.

WHEN STARS COLLIDE - Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek go viral for tense run-in at Balenciaga fashion show.

Sean Diddy Combs smiles in a black tuxedo with black sunglasses

A new lawsuit accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of molesting a teenage boy. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

'COUNTLESS CELEBRITIES' - Diddy accused of molesting 16-year-old boy at celebrity-filled 'white party.'

