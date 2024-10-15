Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Nick Cannon partied with Diddy as teen, country star's wife has baby on bus

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Nick Cannon partied with Diddy as a teenager.

- Country singer's wife delivers baby on tour bus.

- Pop star falls through trapdoor on stage.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - ‘Home Improvement’ star Richard Karn shows off slimmed-down physique since ‘90s heyday.

FIT FOR A KING - King Charles’ cancer battle forces monarch to introduce ‘superfood’ lunch: author.

MISS INDEPENDENT - Heather Graham defied family's religious beliefs to do nude scene in ‘Boogie Nights.’

‘WELCOME TO NEW YORK’ - Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds at romantic double date dinner.

FROM THE 'HART' - 'Hart to Hart' stars Stefanie Powers, Robert Wagner 'leaned on each other' after tragic deaths of their lovers.

WHEN STARS COLLIDE - Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek go viral for tense run-in at Balenciaga fashion show.

'COUNTLESS CELEBRITIES' - Diddy accused of molesting 16-year-old boy at celebrity-filled 'white party.'



LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube