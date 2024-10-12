Nick Cannon admits he partied with Diddy as a teenager: ‘Got nothing to hide’

Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity opening up about attending Sean "Diddy" Combs’ parties.

"I’ve even been to one when I was a kid … 16-17 [years old]," he said on "The Breakfast Club" radio show.

"I live my truth. I remember standing outside … trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York," Cannon, 44, added.

Although Cannon only confessed to innocently dancing at the parties, he noted the Diddy events he attended were not the "freak offs" allegedly thrown by the rapper, who pleaded not guilty last month to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"The Masked Singer" host described how difficult it was to get into one of Diddy’s parties and compared it to the "One More Chance" music video by Notorious B.I.G., who was a Bad Boy artist.

At the beginning of Notorious B.I.G.’s music video, a long line is seen waiting outside a crowded party.

"How the ‘One More Chance’ video looked … that was real stuff out here. People standing at the door. … Bad Boy parties was official in the late ‘90s," he added.

"Everybody gets scared to talk … because they got something to hide. … I ain’t got nothing to hide. … I was in there Harlem-shaking, doing all of that stuff. But it wasn’t — c’mon now."

Reps for Cannon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The "All That" alum’s comments come after the music mogul was arrested and charged with sex crimes.

Diddy was arrested Sept. 16 and charged the following day with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper entered a not guilty plea hours after an indictment was unsealed detailing his alleged sex crimes.

Authorities allege Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers, which Combs referred to as, among other things, 'freak offs.'" Combs often provided IV fluids to his victims after "freak offs" to help them recover from physical exertion and drug use, according to the indictment.

During a court hearing Thursday, Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Diddy's trial for May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Diddy's legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted that the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.