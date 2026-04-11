Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kelly Ripa's secret signal, 'Charlie's Angels' star on price of fame

COLD SHOULDER - Kelly Ripa says she has a secret signal that tells Mark Consuelos she's not in the mood.
PRICE OF STARDOM - 'Charlie’s Angels’ star Kate Jackson says fame destroyed her privacy and forced her out of Hollywood.
FAMILY EMERGENCY - Tori Spelling, children taken to hospital after Southern California car crash.
FROZEN PERIL - 'Deadliest Catch' deckhand cause of death revealed.
BEHIND THE RUNWAY - Paulina Porizkova says modeling taught her to 'do as you're told' including taking off her clothes.
FOLLOW THE FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X
ROCK BOTTOM - Neal Schon and bandmate Jonathan Cain battle lawsuits and politics as Journey's farewell tour rolls on.
IN THE SUNSHINE - Kylie Jenner dazzles in daring white string bikini for poolside photos.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
AGELESS BEAUTY - Elizabeth Hurley strips down to bikini bottoms for racy photo while posing in a flower field.
GROUNDED - 'Euphoria' star Natasha Lyonne escorted off plane after appearing disoriented following show premiere: report.
CELEB ID CHECK - Can you guess which ‘Catwoman’ actress had a ‘battle’ with Taylor Sheridan?
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS